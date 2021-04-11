Campaign sign recycling drive runs through Nov. 14

Like many items, campaign signs come with no end-of-life plan. They usually end up in the trash.

In an effort to divert waste from the landfill, and promote reusing, upcycling, and recycling, the Cleveland Heights Green Team, in partnership with Cuyahoga Solid Waste District (CSWD) will be collecting campaign signs Nov. 3–14.

There will be five collection points across the city: Dave's in Cedar-Fairmount, Dave's at Severance, Zagara's Marketplace on Lee Road, Heights Libraries Coventry Village Branch, and Save-A-Lot on Noble Road. A drop box for the signs will be clearly marked and conveniently located at the front of each store.

Residents are encouraged to collect signs from their neighbors' yards as well as from curbsides on trash collection day. If they are unable to take the signs themselves to any of the collection points, they can send an e-mail to greenteam@chgreenteam.org, and a volunteer will pick up the signs.

Volunteers will sort through the collected signs and return them to those candidates who have asked for them, to reuse them. The rest will be taken to CSWD, and recycled by Northcoast Recycling Specialists in Wickliffe.