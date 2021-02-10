What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Friday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m.

Kids Craft Day. Feeling cooped up because of COVID? Meet us outside of the Coventry Village Library, at the tent and table where we will have an array of children's craft supplies, including beads, friendship bracelet string, pipe cleaners, and more. For kids ages 5 to 18.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.

Tech for Kids: 3-D Printing Technology Workshop. This hands-on workshop will teach kids the basics of 3-D printing and the engineering process, and enable them to complete challenges using 3-D printer pens! For kids ages 8 to 13; registration required.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Tech Talk: Before You Buy a Computer or Phone. Buying a new device is a big decision, and can be confusing. This Tech Talk will provide information on what to consider when making a smart-tech buying decision. Registration required.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Movies! Movies were meant for the big screen, and we have some catching up to do. In this month’s film, "Soul" (2020, PG, 90 minutes), Joe Gardner is an average guy teaching middle-school music, whose dream is to be a jazz musician. When he finally earns the chance to perform onstage, he has an accident that leaves him in a near-death state. As his soul is scheduled to proceed to the afterlife, he discovers that his body is not dead. He escapes to a before-life place, where he tries to negotiate a deal that will enable him to return to Earth—before it's too late.

Online - via Zoom

Thursday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

The Last of His Mind: A Year in the Shadow of Alzheimer's. Join Heights Libraries in somber recognition of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. In this Zoom program, author John Thorndike will discuss his memoir about his father, The Last of His Mind: A Year in the Shadow of Alzheimer's. This program is presented in partnership with Mac's Backs-Books on Coventry. Registration required.