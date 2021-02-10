United Way appoints Surratt community investment chief

August Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, announced the appointment of Cleveland Heights resident Kenneth Surratt as vice president of community investment and chief investment officer, effective Oct. 18.

"Ken is an accomplished, forward-thinking and highly respected strategist, and the right leader at the right time to carry forward United Way of Greater Cleveland's important community investment vision,” Napoli said. “Ken's more than 25 years of experience working across government, nonprofit and for-profit organizations to create and execute strategies, programs, and partnerships has proven invaluable in driving meaningful, lasting results across the organizations and communities he has served.”

In his new role, Surratt will oversee many of United Way’s programs, including the organization's Economic Mobility, Housing Stability and Health Pathways programs, as well as special projects, allocations, and grants management.

In response to his appointment, Surratt said, “This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m deeply honored to accept this important role and work with such an accomplished and devoted team during one of the most challenging and exciting times United Way and our city have faced. My team and I look forward to advancing the critical work United Way began more than a century ago to provide aid to those living in the deepest poverty across Greater Cleveland, and help relieve the stranglehold poverty places on their lives and livelihoods.”

Before joining United Way, Surratt was outreach manager in the community-development department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, where he managed the development and execution of the department's regional outreach and engagement strategy across the bank's four-state district. He also held a leadership role in a systemwide Federal Reserve effort to include racial equity in community-development work and support economic-inclusion efforts.

Surratt was named a 2021 class fellow for Leadership Ohio, one of the state’s most prestigious and longest running statewide leadership programs.

He received a bachelor's degree in commerce from The University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, and an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Surratt lives in Cleveland Heights with his wife and three children.