One road, three cities

A few years ago, my commute from the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood did a "180," from downtown to Mayfield Heights—a straight shot up Cedar Road.

I soon noticed a stark difference in conditions once you cross Green Road and enter Beachwood. I realize that Beachwood enjoys newer infrastructure and a tax base boosted by a robust business community; that said, much of the difference in conditions can be attributed to the example the city sets maintaining its own properties, and the standard it holds its residents to.

I realize that not every [Heights] property owner has the means to keep their property in tip-top shape, but I'm talking about the basics here. Uncut lawns; weeds (often several feet tall) along the curbs and sidewalk; bulk trash, including large pieces of furniture sitting out for weeks; cars parked on front lawns, etc.

Commercial areas are also poorly maintained, with weeds in front of the cellular phone store at Cedar and Lee roads; weeds visible from Cedar, behind the theater; weeds in front of the westernmost strip on the south side of Cedar Center; and weeds in front of the Speedway on Cedar and Green roads. [These] are just a few examples.

Response to complaints [made] via the city app are OK—but why do residents have to alert the city to overt abuses? And why do e-mails to city council members and other city officials go unaswered? I even sent notes to all three of the Cleveland Heights mayoral campaigns, and none responded.

This may seem to be a minor issue to many readers—and compared to other challenges the community faces, it probably is. That said, these shabby conditions are easily addressed, and [doing so] would convey that Cleveland Heights and University Heights are communities that residents take pride in, vs. what [the conditions] say today: We are cities without the means or the will to make our cities look their best.