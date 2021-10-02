Heights Libraries seeks new board member

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library is accepting applications for an open board position, with applications due Friday, Nov. 19, by 5 p.m. The new board member will replace Dana Fluellen, who is rolling off the board after serving her term.

“Our library is such an integral part of our community,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Serving on the library board is one of the best ways a citizen can serve the Heights community, by helping guide the vision of the public library.”

Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an in-person informational meeting about library board service on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. To RSVP, send an e-mail to nlevin@heightslibrary.org.

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education will interview candidates on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Each interview lasts roughly 15 minutes.

The following criteria are used in making an appointment to the library’s board of trustees:

Consideration will be given to a diversity of interests, a balance of age, sex, ethnic background and socioeconomic levels, geographic distribution, and experience and/or knowledge in a variety of fields.

The board should strive to include members with: professional experience in law, education, marketing, finance/accounting and personnel; practical business experience, executive ability, management skills, and plain common sense; and political know–how.

Because of the requirements of funding and support, consideration will be given to people who are active in community affairs and have access to resources and/or affiliations with other organizations of importance to the library.

Nominees should have an interest in the work of the public library; a commitment to its goals; a recognition of its importance as a center of information for community culture, recreation and continuing education; and the ability to work as a member of a team. They should be willing to ask questions, offer criticism and make suggestions. They should have the courage to plan creatively.

A commitment to the concepts of intellectual freedom is essential.





Interested applicants should e-mail switchboard@heightlibrary.org to request an application.

Completed applications can be returned by e-mail to switchboard@heightslibrary.org, or dropped in the designated box outside the administration office at the Lee Road branch, at 2345 Lee Road.

For additional information, contact the library by phone, at 216-932-3600 ext. 1200.