FutureHeights awards four mini-grants

In October, the FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grants Committee awarded a total of $4,000—$1,000 each—to four community projects.

Cleveland Heights Green Team received funding for its Green Space Beautification and Sustainability Education project, which includes programming and the distribution of educational materials. The group plans to host a series of community events, and FutureHeights' $1,000 mini-grant will help cover the cost of materials, including art supplies, printing, and community clean-up items.

Fairfax Community Garden received funding to replace deteriorating border boards along the pathway of the garden, which comprises nine individual plots on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School. Untreated planks mark the borders of these plots, and at least 30 of them must be replaced in order for the garden to remain usable. This $1,000 mini-grant will support the continuation of the community garden, which has been in existence since the 1950s.

Noble Neighbors received funding for the next phase of its Noble-ity Bench Project, which will create artwork on five benches that were recently installed along Noble Road. These benches not only make walking the corridor more convenient and comfortable, but will also help boost neighborhood pride, as the artwork will reflect the unique history and culture of the Noble neighborhood.

Empowering Youth Exploring Justice (EYEJ) received funding for a meet-and-greet event to recruit adult volunteers to work with, and mentor, the youths the organization serves. This community-engagement event will take place Nov. 20, 2–4 p.m. at Coventry PEACE Park. It will provide Heights residents with an opportunity to learn about EYEJ programming, participate in a mock Youth Discussing Justice session, partake of food and other local goods, and more.

FutureHeights accepts applications for its Neighborhood Mini-Grants program twice annually—once in the fall and once in the spring. The next application deadline is March 15, 2022.

Neighborhood-specific projects that serve the community of Cleveland Heights or University Heights qualify for funding of up to $1,000. For more information, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs.