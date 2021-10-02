2021 Heights Observer Holiday Gift Guide

The Heights Observer publishes its annual Holiday Gift Guide each November to encourage residents to shop locally for the holidays.

Cleveland Heights and University Heights abound with independent businesses—boutiques, salons, restaurants and artist collaboratives—which enhance our local character and anchor our business districts.

COVID took its toll on many of these businesses, shuttering some and forcing others to augment online sales. Purchasing directly from brick-and-mortar stores bolsters our local economy and supports our identity, which is locally minded, and artisan supporting.

A few new businesses have opened in the Heights, despite the uncertain economy of 2020–21. Remember to check out these new spaces; with community patronage, they could become the new local staples.

Click on the links below to peruse some of the many gifts available for purchase at local merchants.

Stocking stuffers (gifts under $10.00)

Gifts less than $50.00

Gifts from $50.00 to $150.00

Gifts more than $50.00

The non-traditional gift