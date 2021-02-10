Vote for Noble Road in America’s Main Streets Contest

FutureHeights has nominated Noble Road in the America’s Main Streets Contest. More than 100 places across the country have been nominated in 2021, all vying for the chance to win $25,000 in cash and prizes. This “popularity contest” is won by the nominee who gets the most votes. Anyone who wishes to participate can vote as often as once per hour every day until Nov. 7, at which time Noble Road will either advance to the quarter finals or be eliminated from the running.

To vote, go to https://mainstreetcontest.com/profile/129.

“FutureHeights has nominated both Cedar Lee and Coventry Village for this award in the past, and, in 2016, Cedar Lee advanced all the way to the semi-finals,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, FutureHeights executive director. “This year, we decided to nominate Noble Road because of the incredible momentum this neighborhood is experiencing with the creation of the Noble-Roanoke Garden at the site of a former gas station, the installation of benches as part of a longer term local-history and public-art initiative, as well as plans to implement a banner program to give Noble Road a unique identity and build neighborhood pride.”

Winning the $25,000 prize is a longshot—it would take dedication from the entire community to vote regularly to ensure Noble Road continues to advance. Should this nominee be awarded the top honors in the 2021 America’s Main Streets Contest, FutureHeights would consult with the members of the Noble Road Corridor Steering Committee, comprising residents, business owners and other stakeholders from Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland, to determine the most appropriate use for those funds.