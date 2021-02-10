Coventry Village celebrates Halloween with special events Oct. 29

On Friday, Oct. 29, Coventry Village will celebrate Halloween with a variety of special evening events, to be held in conjunction with its regularly scheduled Final Fridays Art Walk + Market.

CovenTREAT Trick or Treat will feature a candy crawl at district businesses, from 5 to 7 p.m.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Lake Erie Ink will host a Haunted Haikus and Mask Making event at its space inside the Coventry PEACE Campus building, at 2843 Washington Blvd.

An outdoor viewing of the movie "Hocus Pocus" will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Coventry PEACE park. Parents should use their discretion in bringing children; bringing blankets and chairs is recommended.

The Art Walk + Market, a regular feature of the Coventry Village's Final Fridays, will feature live music and more than 25 merchants, artists and creators from throughout Greater Cleveland. In the everning's Cleveland Photo Fest, photos will be displayed in the windows of Coventry merchants, 5–7 p.m. Discounted shopping, dining, and drink specials will be available streetwide, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Also taking place that evening is Coventry PEACE Campus's quarterly PEACE Pops event, featuring ARTFUL Studios' open house (6–9 p.m.), performances and an open house at Robin Van Lear's Art Acts Studio (6–9 p.m.), and a performance by the Singers' Club of Cleveland, 7–8 p.m.

To view the full schedule of events, visit www.coventryvillage.org.