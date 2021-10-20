Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 9-28-2021

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 - work session

Third reading of policies, group A

Hiring bus drivers and substitute teachers

Present were members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Jodi Sourini. President James Posch was out of town and Beverly Wright was unwell and participated remotely. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was brief, lasting five minutes.

Third reading, policies group A

Assistant Superintendent Paul Lombardo presented the third and final reading of group A policies, which cover attendance, eligibility of resident/nonresident students, educational opportunity for military children, student hazing, and disposition of real/personal property. Dr. Lombardo noted one change for the policy concerning disposition of real/personal property (item D.1.) which clarifies the meaning of “unused school facilities.” The full text of the group A policies is on BoardDocs.

Board members had no questions and approved the policies.

Hiring bus drivers and substitute teachers

Ms. Lewis noted continued difficulty in filling slots for bus drivers and substitutes.

Upcoming meetings include a regular board meeting on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. and a work session to discuss family engagement on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.