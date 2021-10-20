Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 9-21-2021

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021, work session

Present were Board President James Posch; members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright; Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby; and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted just over one hour.

Policies group A

The second reading of the policies group A was presented. These policies include how and when real property is disposed of, the allowance of active military students to remain in the district tuition free, and the district’s hazing policy.

Millikin property

Several board members discussed the importance of the Millikin property as an asset. The building is used as the home for the skilled trades and building maintenance department. With the building’s storage capacity, the district is able to purchase school supplies in bulk, saving the district much money. One board member referenced the beautiful playground that community members have created there.

Equity team

The remainder of the meeting was a presentation of the work done by the district’s equity team. A highlight of the presentation was the fact that all district employees have been trained in implicit bias. The full report of the equity task force can be found on BoardDocs.

Upcoming meetings include a special session Sept. 28, a regular board meeting Oct 5 and a work session Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m, to discuss family engagement.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen

