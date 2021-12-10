Cleveland Heights mayoral debate to be livestreamed Oct. 12

A debate between Cleveland Heights first-ever mayoral candidates Barbara Danforth and Khalil Seren will stream live on YouTube on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7-8:40pm.

Presented by FutureHeights and the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC), and with support from Heights Libraries, the event will be moderated by John Carroll University political science professor Sara Schiavoni.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance is not permitted; residents may submit questions for the candidates by emailing heights@lwvgreatercleveland.org.

The debate will be recorded and available for later viewing on the LWVGC YouTube channel.