48 Heights High students and graduates named AP scholars

The College Board has recognized 48 members of Cleveland Heights High School’s classes of 2021 and 2022 for their outstanding performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams. The College Board, which administers the AP tests, honors students across the country who score at a consistently high level on its annual exams.

The board named 28 Heights High students as AP Scholars for earning scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams. Those students are: Vincent Bellini, Vanner Bochik, Isabella Bradley, Patricia Chen, Adele Dooner, Patrick Dooner, Maria Fehn, Zak Ferguson, Emmet Fluharty, Braedan Gallagher, Grant Gober, Claire Hall, Andrew Heintz, Ella Herr, Nathan Keller, Leo Kenealy, Derek Korane, Eryn Lawson, Leela Manne, Nathalie Nicol, Elly Obondo, Wolfe Pehowic, Julian Postak, Gabrielle Price, Joseph Russo, Michaela Schomisch, Rowan Trammell, and Meridith Vandall.



The College Board recognized 12 additional students as AP Scholars with Honor for earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams. Those students are: Marin Alcorn, Jerry Cisse, Theodore Evans, Lillian Fawcett-Dubow, Rose Goodluck, James Huff III, Jonah Kerr-Jung, Mills May, Madalen Norton, Margaret Thompson, Nathaniel Tyler, and Marissa Veccia.

The College Board also named eight Heights High students AP Scholars with Distinction for achieving an average score of 3.5 or higher on all exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams. Those students are: Cecilia Adams, Katerina Alden, Maple Buescher, Estelle Covault, Thalia Lisowski, Xavier Routh, Cassandra Sisson, and Zelda Thayer-Hansen.