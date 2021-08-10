Seren endorses Moore in race to fill Dunbar’s vacant council seat

Josephine “Josie” Moore has my unequivocal support for Cleveland Heights City Council. I can’t think of a better choice to fill the vacancy left by my colleague Mary Dunbar. Mary championed environmental and health initiatives, working with me to find common ground on issues like sustainability and safe, multimodal transportation. Josie’s platform is forward-thinking, and sustainability focused because she knows that today’s decisions, large and small, impact future generations.

She believes that it is incumbent upon us as elected officials to thoughtfully gather information and ask questions before taking decisive action in the best interest of the people. Her service to our city on the Citizens Advisory Committee shows a dedication to positive and productive civic involvement that is not found in the other candidates.

Josie is a small-business owner and parent to three young children currently attending our public schools; this combined with having lived most of her life outside of Cleveland Heights provides a unique perspective and invaluable insight into how our city government impacts working families.

I recently had the opportunity to engage in a more expansive discussion on city issues with Josie and what struck me is how knowledgeable she already is, how carefully she listened, how quickly she made connections, and how she always brought the conversation back to the needs of the most vulnerable people in our city.

Josie’s progressive values are stand-out in her council race. Her issues-driven platform is impressive, and her demonstrated ability to dig in and ask the right questions means that she is, quite literally, ready to get to work on day one—Josie is eligible to be sworn in immediately upon certification of the Nov. 2 election, and I do recommend to my colleagues that she begin working with us without delay.

Josie’s reputation as a respectful and accommodating communicator precedes her, and indicates the kind of even-keeled calm in a storm we need on a productive, reinvigorated council. I am proud to endorse Josie because I genuinely believe that she is poised to become an outstanding legislator. I am confident that she will make our city stronger.