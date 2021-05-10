UH Fall Fest returns on Oct. 10

University Heights Fall Fest, first held in 2019, returns to Walter Stinson Community Park on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event will feature more than 50 artists and vendors from across Northeast Ohio, activities for the kids, circus performers, and a concert from '80s dance band Back 2 The Future. (And with the Cleveland Browns kicking off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, one can attend all of Fall Fest and be back in plenty of time for the second half of the game.)

“Fall Fest is another way we are building a sense of community here in University Heights,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “We had a great inaugural event in 2019, and we’ll be back and better than ever on Sunday.”

Back 2 The Future will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. to perform '80s hits from artists including Madonna, Rick Springfield, Prince, and Journey.

Ohio artists scheduled to appear include Cleveland Firebrush, Burning River T’s, Crescent Rose Craft, Ogden Maple Farm, One Garden Greens, Unibrow Society, Dru Christine Fabrics & Design, and Field of Dream’s Flowers.

Kids' entertainment includes Balloons by Blake, and bubble artist Dr. U.R. Awesome. Youngsters will also have the opportunity to paint pumpkins.

Fall Fest visitors are advised to arrive hungry, as food trucks Stix & Buns, Barra de Taco, and Cleveland Cookie Dough Company will be on site. Get a late lunch, or get food to go and take it home to watch the Browns go 4-1.