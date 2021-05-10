Russell will continue to enact positive change
To the Editor:
As a longtime resident of Cleveland Heights, I have seen our community undergo some wonderful changes in the past year and a half, because of Davida Russell’s service on city council. That is why I am urging voters to re-elect her on Nov. 2.
Davida is helping to create stronger neighborhoods that attract young families and retain retirees, as well as targeting investment to our commercial corridors.
I am confident Davida will follow through on her promise to keep Cleveland Heights moving forward. She is endorsed by Sherrod Brown, and I know that, if re-elected, she will maintain her commitment to keeping Cleveland Heights a safe, clean, and family-friendly community.
Felicia Jeffreys
Cleveland Heights
