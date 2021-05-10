Protest co-organizer expresses support for Russell

As co-organizer of the Protest For Peace at city hall in June 2020, I support the re-election of CH City Council Member Russell.

She walked up to me before the march began and asked to march alongside me, then did. At this protest she promised a crowd of over 500 locals a town hall to express their concerns, and she delivered. She organized an audience with myself and [a peer] with the Cleveland Heights Chief of Police to discuss our concerns and next steps, then proceeded to plan and deliver on another town hall meeting where the police department and my peers were present. She even provided me and my colleagues an opportunity to sit down and talk history and change with Mr. William Lucy, a notable right-hand man for Nelson Mandela.

Whether it was lending her platform “You Talk, I Listen” to reach a wider audience, helping organize task forces, or helping young people present to the [police] department, Russell’s uncompromising drive has proven to be efficient, effective, and has continued to deliver. I believe with her on CH council, change will happen to better our community.