2021 Voters Guide to local candidates and issues

The League of Women Voters has created a guide to local candidates and issues for the Nov. 5 election. Click on the links below to access information for candidates and issues. Candidate questions were selected by the Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, and all candidate information and answers were submitted by the candidates themselves.

A print version of the guide is available as an insert in the October issue of the Heights Observer, available for free at numerous locations around town.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4. Eligible voters may register, or update their registration, by visiting olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting begins Oct. 5. The deadline for Board of Elections (BOE) receipt of Vote by Mail (VBM)/Absentee ballot applications is Oct. 30. The last day to mail a VBM/Absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 1, and received by the BOE by Nov. 12.



General Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

For more election information resources, visit vote411.org, the the League of Women Voters website (lwvgreatercleveland.org), the Ohio Secretary of State website (www.ohiosos.gov/elections), or the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website (boe.cuyahogacounty.gov).

Candidates for Cleveland Heights City Council Full Term

Candidates for Cleveland Heights City Council Unexpired Term

Candidates for Cleveland Heights Mayor

Candidates for Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education

Candidates for University Heights Mayor

Candidate for University Heights City Council

East Cleveland Board of Education

Shaker Heights Municipal Judge

Municipal Issue 31