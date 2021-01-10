UH library encourages creativity with new traveling sketchbooks

Heights Libraries University Heights branch is encouraging kids to share their creativity—with the library and with one another—by way of a new traveling sketchbook collection.

Throughout the months of October and November, young people can come in and draw in a sketchbook at one of the library's tables, or sign out a sketchbook and take it home to draw in, and then return.

At the end of the project, the library hopes it will have a collection of local young artists’ work that it can share with the community.

“This project is an opportunity for kids to showcase their creativity, and be inspired by the creativity of other kids, too,” said Youth Services Associate Kate Atherton, who is also a visual artist whose work can be seen every year as part of the Pekar Park Comic Fest promotional posters. “We are really looking forward to seeing what the kids create!”