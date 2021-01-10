Three BOE candidates have worked against public schools

All are welcome here. It's our city's slogan, and an ideal I believe in. We are a community whose residents represent a wide array of backgrounds, races, religions, socio-economic classes and lived experiences. We also have residents with varying political views, though it is clear we are predominantly a Democratic, progressive city.

While all are welcome here, and all are welcome to share their views, argue for or against certain issues, and speak up in public forums, I strongly believe that when people seek to serve in an official capacity, where they are charged with making decisions and setting policy on behalf of other people, they should at least share those people’s values.

We have three candidates for CH-UH school board who have never done anything to demonstrate that they love, or even like or respect the institution of public education. They have worked for years to discredit and defund our public district and, as far-right-wing Trump supporters, they certainly do not reflect the values of the vast majority of the students and families who use our schools.

I can’t imagine that anyone would believe that I, as a pro-choice atheist, should make decisions or set policy on behalf of Communion of Saints . . . and I would have to agree! That is most certainly not my place. Similarly, it is most certainly not the place of anti-science, right-wing extremists like Mo Lynn to sit on our community’s school board.

I urge voters to choose any three of the four pro-public school candidates in this race: Mario Clopton-Zymler, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis and Jodi Sourini. They have values we can be proud of.