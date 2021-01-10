Sen. Brown, others endorse Snodgrass for CH council

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who has represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate since 2007, has endorsed Al Snodgrass for Cleveland Heights City Council.

"Al Snodgrass is a leader who will fight for affordable housing, economic development, and to expand vaccination efforts and help Cleveland Heights recover from this pandemic. A long-time community organizer, Al understands that the Dignity of Work is not just a slogan, it's how we govern—that's why I'm proud to endorse Al Snodgrass for Cleveland Heights City Council,” said Brown.

Snodgrass said of his candidacy, “We can’t wait another four years to elect next-generation council members who will work to drive economic growth, invest into our housing stock, and streamline council operations that help us better serve residents.

“It’s kind of symbolic—I’ll be the youngest member on council, the first Black gay member of council, and the only renter—in the same year we elect our first mayor and celebrate 100 years as a city. With over 5,400 rental units in CH, and only around 10 elected officials identifying as LGBTQ+ representing Cuyahoga [County], this is a big deal for me. I want young people, renters, and LGBTQ+ residents to see me on council and say ‘I can do that too. Cleveland Heights really is a place where ‘All Are Welcome.’ I want these words to be more than words.”

Also endorsing Snodgrass is Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stephens, a Cleveland Heights resident and former member of CH City Council. "Al Snodgrass has my vote this November,” said Stephens. “Al has gained a great deal of experience working on several of my campaigns and as my executive assistant. These experiences, combined with previous campaign and work experiences, have prepared him to be a strong council member.”

Snodgrass has also received the endorsement of LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office. Other endorsers include state Rep. Janine Boyd, Ohio Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio, Ohio Sen. Sandra Williams, the Ohio Environmental Council PAC, the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, Primary Ohio, Run For Something, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats, and the UAW NEO CAP Council.

To support or learn more about Snodgrass, visit www.alsnodgrass.com.