Russell gives CH residents a voice

To the Editor:

I urge Cleveland Heights voters to re-elect Davida Russell to city council this November.

Council Member Russell created “You Talk, I Listen” forums, several of which I attended, giving residents a voice. Topics included affordable housing for seniors, racial equality, and safety in our neighborhoods.

It is refreshing to have access to our local leaders and, even more so, to know Ms. Russell will follow through on her promises to keep Cleveland Heights moving forward; by focusing on underserved areas of our community, ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods, and adding to the beautification of Cleveland Heights.