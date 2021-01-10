Resident supports BOE incumbents

To the Editor:

Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Jodi Sourini have my endorsement for the three seats in the CH-UH Board of Education election.

As a team, they have represented our district in the fair-school-funding debate, which will improve funding for our district while reducing our property tax burden.

As a parent who has sent children through CH-UH schools, I trust them to make decisions that are in the best interest of students and taxpayers. They have proven their leadership capabilities during a global pandemic by negotiating a teachers' contract and supporting remote- and hybrid-learning environments to keep students engaged in education.

With the highest levels of integrity, Malia, Jodi, and Dan work on behalf of everyone in the CH-UH community. Join me in re-electing them to the CH-UH school board!