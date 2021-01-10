Moore will value sustainability on CH City Council

To the Editor:

Cleveland Heights residents are privileged that Josie Moore wants to represent us on city council with her talent for building civilized discussion and her embracing understanding of sustainability.

Moore listens masterfully, creating respectful, inclusive conversation to address diverse needs that leads to encompassing solutions.

Moore will work to ensure principles of sustainability are built into the decision-making process at City Hall. These principles will guide every plan and every action to be greener and more equitable.

Moore understands that new development is an opportunity to grow our economy and invite in new residents, while serving unmet needs of current residents and revitalizing a degraded environment.

Your vote for Josie Moore for CH City Council on Nov. 2 will help move our city toward a greener, healthier, more inclusive future.