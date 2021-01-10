Heintz, Lewis and Sourini deserve four more years on school board

In the upcoming CH-UH Board of Education election, I’m voting to re-elect Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis and Jodi Sourini for many reasons. Here are three:

First, they are committed to running the district in a fiscally sustainable manner while maintaining educational quality. Reasonable public-school advocates recognize that the desire to fund our schools must be balanced against the high tax burden we face in CH-UH. Heintz, Lewis and Sourini each have real-world business experience, know how to balance a budget, and will get us the most educational bang for our property tax buck.

Second, the most important job a school board has is hiring the right leader, and the incumbents did just that when they hired Superintendent Liz Kirby. Whatever your opinion of the schools, Ms. Kirby’s dynamic leadership makes our district better, and the current board members deserve credit for hiring her before Shaker could.

Third, they are humble public servants running out of a sense of duty. They are not running to build a name for themselves, or as a stepping stone to "bigger and better" things—they are running because they love our community and want to give back.

For these and other reasons, I’m voting for Heintz, Lewis and Sourini.