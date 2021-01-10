Halloween festival is planned for Cedar Lee

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Dobama Theatre will present the inaugural Heights Halloween Festival, in collaboration with Wizbang!, the city of Cleveland Heights, and the Cedar Lee Special Improvement District.

This new, free, family-friendly event will take place 4–7 p.m., in the Cedar Lee Business District on Lee Road. The traditional Cedar-Lee Kids Candy Crawl will be incorporated into the festival, so participants are encouraged to bring their goodie bags and be ready to trick-or-treat at businesses along the route.

The centerpiece of the event will take place at the green space at the intersection of Meadowbrook Boulevard and Lee Road. There will be a variety of activities to watch and do, such as character meet-and-greets, where families will have an opportunity to take photos with well-known and beloved characters, and juggling circus performers. There also will be safe, creative and interactive games for children and adults to participate in, such as pumpkin crafts.

The Heights Halloween celebration will also include music and a dance floor. It's an opportunity for community members to gather for a safe and fun time, and create some Halloween memories.

In the event of rain, the Heights Halloween Festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, 4–7 p.m.