Don't waste any school board votes

In this year’s school board election, you will be asked to vote for your top three candidates from a pool of seven, and the top three “winners” will take the three open school board seats.

As a 13-year Heights resident and father of a Noble Elementary School fourth-grader, I implore you to vote your entire ballot in the school board election; please vote for three pro-school candidates.

This seems like an inherently odd request. Vote for three pro-school candidates for school board? Who wouldn’t? But in this election, in my view as a dedicated parent and resident, there are four “pro-public school” candidates and three “anti-public school” candidates.

This is an unprecedented school board election, and I ask that you vote for three of the following four candidates: Mario Clopton-Zymler, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Jodi Sourini. They are the four “pro-school” candidates who will fight for our kids and serve our school district well. The other three (Charles Drake, Mo Lynn, and Mordechai Rennert) are not just registered Republicans, but radical pro-Trump candidates who are working together with an aim to dismantle public education in our district.

Please. Vote your entire ballot and do not waste any of your three votes. We have four great candidates. Please pick three.