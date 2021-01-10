CH Eco Fair planned for Oct. 9

The first Cleveland Heights Eco Fair will take place on Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Coventry PEACE Park, 2843 Washington Blvd.

The fair, hosted by the Cleveland Heights Green Team, in partnership with Heights Libraries Coventry branch, and FutureHeights, will provide residents and businesses with information and resources that promote and encourage greener, healthier choices and behaviors.

Green Team Co-founder Natalie Elwell said of the festival, "We believe that each one of us can make better or different choices that can help support the environment while also increasing personal well-being. Our mission is to work with the community to reduce and better manage our impact on the environment through advocacy, education, and stewardship. We are committed to bringing issues related to a more sustainable future into the spotlight."

The Eco Fair will feature local organizations and businesses that promote healthy lifestyle choices and offer resources that are readily available to Heights residents. Among the participants are: Refill Goodness, Rust Belt Riders, Cuyahoga Recycles, City Fresh, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, Cleveland Pollinator and Native Plant, and Heights Tree People.

The fair will provide opportunities for attendees to engage in and learn about:

Sustainable Lifestyle – Resources, tips, and solutions to make one’s home and garden eco-friendly and sustainable.

Arts & Kids Zone – Eco-friendly, hands-on activities for children.

Healthy Living – Healthy activities for everyone.





The Cleveland Heights Green team is a local volunteer group focused on promoting sustainability practices. For more information about the group and the event, visit www.chgreenteam.org.