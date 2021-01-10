AFL-CIO, Sen. Brown endorse Russell in CH council race

The campaign to re-elect Davida Russell to Cleveland Heights City Council has received an extensive list of endorsements.

Already endorsed by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, state Rep. Janine Boyd, state Sen. Sandra Williams, Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stevens, the Cleveland Heights Democratic Club, and the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, Russell recently added the North Shore AFL-CIO to that list.

“Organized labor supports me because I’ve been a steward of labor and an advocate of the people my whole life,” Russell said. “Together, we will continue to work on community/neighborhood investments, work closely with our police force to increase safety, support our schools, and improve resources and programs provided to youth and senior populations.”

Representing Cleveland Heights on city council for the past year and a half, Russell continues to advocate for equal opportunities, fair treatment, and dignity for all residents.

The North Shore AFL-CIO is happy to extend its endorsement to Davida Russell, [in her campaign] to be re-elected to city council in Cleveland Heights.