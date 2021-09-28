Heights Observer seeks ideas for annual holiday gift guide

Each year, the Heights Observer issues asks local businesses to submit gift ideas for its annual Holiday Gift Guide, which the Heights Observer publishes in its November print issue. This year, suggestions are due by Oct. 15.

The guide is designed to help Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents discover the unique items independent brick-and-mortar retailers are offering this holiday season, and encourage them to “shop local first” to support the Heights economy.

The 2021 guide will contain listings in each of the following categories: Stocking Stuffers ($10 or less), Gifts Less than $50, Gifts $50 to $150, Gifts More than $150, and The Non-Traditional Gift.

Heights retail business owners are invited to e-mail high-resolution photos and brief descriptions of suggested items to jschantz@futureheights.org no later than Oct. 15. Put “Holiday Gift Guide” in the subject line. Entries must be available for purchase at a brick-and-mortar store in Cleveland Heights or University Heights, and not available exclusively online.

For each item, submit the following information: item category (one of the five categories listed above), item name, item price, name of business submitting the item, and a JPG photo of the item (PNG files not accepted). Limit descriptive text for each item to one sentence, of no more than 30 words.

The guide will remind readers that local retailers have gift cards for goods or services, so there is no need to submit them as items for consideration.

In addition to appearing in the November print issue, the guide also will be featured in the Heigths Observer's weekly e-newsletter in the lead-up to the holidays, and online at www.heightsobserver.org.