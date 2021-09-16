Moore announces run for vacant CH council seat

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for the unexpired term of the vacant CH City Council seat.

But let’s begin with the elephant in the room: I ran for mayor. While I am proud of my campaign—that I focused on my own message, ideas and vision, and did my best to raise the level of dialogue—I reached a point when I knew I had gone as far as I could in the race for mayor. Because I want the results of that election to accurately reflect what Cleveland Heights residents want for our city, I felt that the right thing to do was to pull out of the race.

One could say that—in running for such a high-profile office before living here long enough to create the kind of community network needed for a successful campaign—I had put the cart before the horse. Or perhaps my mayoral campaign created a horse for a future cart. Little did I know that the cart would pull up so soon.

I am running for the vacated city council seat because:

I want to see our city to become a model of what can be done at the local level to become truly sustainable—not just energy transition but also adopting regenerative practices and preparing for climate change impacts.

I want our city council to be mindful that we work for everyone who lives here, even when communities have no one on council who directly represents them. We must be keenly aware of our gaps in representation. We must be intentional about connecting with overlooked communities and listening to people who feel ignored or forgotten.

I want our city to build a thriving, diverse local business ecosystem that will serve our people’s needs, help us attract new residents, and make us more resilient in the face of larger economic fluctuations.

I want our local leaders to think more expansively about what quality of life really means and then invest accordingly to create a city that offers our residents the opportunities and security needed to be safe, healthy, prosperous and connected.

And I am running because I am a collaborator. I am ready to work with our future mayor and council members to get things done and make our city what we all know it can be.

Learn more at josiemoore4ch.com, follow me on social media @JosieMoore4CH, or e-mail me at josie@josiemooreforclevelandheights.com.