Hart thanks Cleveland Heights residents

To the Editor:

The votes in the Cleveland Heights mayoral primary election have been counted, and I will not be moving on to the general election.

While the voter turnout was extremely low and the results were not what I had hoped for, I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the faith many of you placed in me during my campaign.

Thank you to all of my hard-working volunteers, all of my contributors and endorsers. And thank you to everyone who placed their trust in me with your vote at the primary election.



My campaign has made a strong journey during this time, and although it is a disappointment not to have made it through the primary, we have raised some key issues into the mayoral race.



I am already making plans to meet with the other candidates regarding issues that I feel must be addressed by the new mayor.

There is important work that needs to be done in our community, and rest assured, I will continue to work hard as your councilwoman for the good of our city.