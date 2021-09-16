Hart thanks Cleveland Heights residents

by Melody Hart

To the Editor:

The votes in the Cleveland Heights mayoral primary election have been counted, and I will not be moving on to the general election. 

While the voter turnout was extremely low and the results were not what I had hoped for, I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the faith many of you placed in me during my campaign. 

Thank you to all of my hard-working volunteers, all of my contributors and endorsers. And thank you to everyone who placed their trust in me with your vote at the primary election.

My campaign has made a strong journey during this time, and although it is a disappointment not to have made it through the primary, we have raised some key issues into the mayoral race. 

I am already making plans to meet with the other candidates regarding issues that I feel must be addressed by the new mayor.

There is important work that needs to be done in our community, and rest assured, I will continue to work hard as your councilwoman for the good of our city.

Melody Hart

Melody Joy Hart
Cleveland Heights

Read More on Letters To The Editor
Volume 14, Issue 10, Posted 2:41 PM, 09.16.2021