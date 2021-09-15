Seven to vie for unexpired CH council term on Nov. 2 ballot

Seven residents filed valid candidate petitions in the race for the unexpired CH City Council term, ending Dec. 31, 2023, that has been added to the Nov. 2 ballot.

The seven candidates are Erin C. Johnson, Garry Kanter, Robert Koonce, Josie Moore, Ellen M. Roth, Eric J. Silverman, and James A. Williams.

Other Cleveland Heights-specific races on city ballots on Nov. 2 are the following:

Cleveland Heights mayor: The two candidates are Barbara Danforth and Kahlil Seren, based on unofficial primary election results (as of Sept. 15).

Cleveland Heights City Council member, four-year term: The six candidates, for four council seats, are Lee Barbee II, Craig Cobb, Tony Cuda, Anthony Mattox Jr., Davida Russell, and Allosious K. Snodgrass.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Board of Education member: The seven candidates, for three board seats, are Mario Clopton-Zymler, Charles C. Drake, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Maureen Lynn, Mordechai Rennert, and Jodi L. Sourini.





There will also be a proposed Cleveland Heights Charter Amendment on city ballots, Issue 31, in which voters will be asked to vote on setting a timeline and procedure for filling city council vacancies. CH council efforts to fill recent vacancies have been marked by delay and confusion.