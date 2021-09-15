Seven to vie for unexpired CH council term on Nov. 2 ballot

by Kim Sergio Inglis

Seven residents filed valid candidate petitions in the race for the unexpired CH City Council term, ending Dec. 31, 2023, that has been added to the Nov. 2 ballot.

The seven candidates are Erin C. Johnson, Garry Kanter, Robert Koonce, Josie Moore, Ellen M. Roth, Eric J. Silverman, and James A. Williams.

Other Cleveland Heights-specific races on city ballots on Nov. 2 are the following:

  • Cleveland Heights mayor: The two candidates are Barbara Danforth and Kahlil Seren, based on unofficial primary election results (as of Sept. 15).
  • Cleveland Heights City Council member, four-year term: The six candidates, for four council seats, are Lee Barbee II, Craig Cobb, Tony Cuda, Anthony Mattox Jr., Davida Russell, and Allosious K. Snodgrass.
  • Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Board of Education member: The seven candidates, for three board seats, are Mario Clopton-Zymler, Charles C. Drake, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Maureen Lynn, Mordechai Rennert, and Jodi L. Sourini.

There will also be a proposed Cleveland Heights Charter Amendment on city ballots, Issue 31, in which voters will be asked to vote on setting a timeline and procedure for filling city council vacancies. CH council efforts to fill recent vacancies have been marked by delay and confusion.

Kim Sergio Inglis

Kim Sergio Inglis is editor-in-chief of the Heights Observer, and is a Cuyahoga County master gardener volunteer.

