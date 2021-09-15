CH mayoral race narrows to Danforth and Seren

In the Sept. 14 primary election, Cleveland Heights residents cast their votes for one of three mayoral candidates. According to not-yet-official election results, the tally as of Sept. 15 showed Barbara Danforth in the lead, with 3,105 votes (about 47%), followed by Kahlil Seren with 2,555 (38%) and Melody Joy Hart with 1,007 (15%).

The top two finishers, Danforth and Seren, will face off in the general election on Nov. 2.

Voter turnout for Cleveland Heights' first mayoral primary election was low, with votes cast by fewer than 7,000 of the city's approximately 33,967 (as of Sept. 1) registered voters.

As of Sept. 15, a count of all in-person voting (including early in-person votes) was complete, with mail-in ballots not yet fully counted.

The unofficial election results for all of the Sept. 14 races in Cuyahoga County can be found on the county's Board of Elections website (boe.cuyahogacounty.gov).