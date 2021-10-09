Christ Culture Church at Severance relaunches on Sept. 12

Christ Culture Church, formerly known as NewSong Church, located within the old Severance Athletic Center across from the Home Depot on Severance Circle, is re-launching on Sept. 12.

In the past three years, Pastors Klen and Audrey Kuruvilla and their family have been part of the transformation of the church.



In that time, the church has grown into a thriving multi-ethnic and multi-generational church. It has partnered with various organizations, locally and globally. Last fall, the church gave away more than 1,000, 40 lb., boxes of food for Heights families in need, through its partnership with the USDA. Its global outreach efforts provide food, shelter and education for teenage mothers, ages 11–14, and their children, in Kenya.



Pastor Klen often speaks of the vision to "Bless the City" and build a church that "God desires." In a time of great uncertainty, Christ Culture's international congregation provides a sense of welcome and community.

Sunday, Sept. 12, will be only the beginning of what's to come for the church—its congregation is praying for this city and the youth, and hoping to transform our city for the better.

Gatherings start at 10:30 a.m., with great music and a great message from the pastor, who also visits with churchgoers after the service.

The church is on all major social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.