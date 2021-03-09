What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Saturday, Sept. 18, noon through the evening.

Pekar Park Comic Book Fest. This free festival honors Harvey Pekar, the late graphic novelist and Cleveland Heights resident, and offers an array of activities for children and adults. The festival will spotlight local, independent comic book and graphic novel writers, illustrators, artists, and comic book retailers. Activities, including vendor tables, a panel discussion, and crafts for kids, will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Coventry Branch Library, Pekar Park, Coventry businesses, and Coventry PEACE Park. A family-friendly movie will be shown at 8 p.m. in the PEACE Park.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

Recycle Right in Cuyahoga County. Learn best practices for recycling correctly in Cuyahoga County, and what you can do to make a meaningful difference in your community. Get answers to questions about curbside recycling and discuss what, where, how and when to recycle other items. And learn about Cleveland Heights' new automated trash and recycling program, rolling out in fall 2021. Registration is open.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Noble Neighborhood Branch Renovation Open House. Heights Libraries will be exhibiting several preliminary design concepts created by the Noble branch renovation architect, Bostwick Design Partnership, showing what the future Noble branch building could look like. These designs were informed and inspired by public input from Zoom meetings in March and April, and e-mails and phone calls received from the community. Attendees are invited to comment on what they like or don't like about these preliminary designs, and will also have an opportunity to talk with the architect.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Movies! Movies were meant for the big screen, and we have some catching up to do. In Judas and the Black Messiah (2021, R, 126 mins.), FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?

Online

On Zoom

Thursday, September 23, 7 p.m.

Family Caregiver Support Program. Fatima Perkins of the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging will present a program to assist family caregivers. Learn how the Family Caregiver Support Team helps identify unique caregiver needs and connects individuals with resources that may help, including respite, support groups, and even financial support. Registration begins Sept. 9.