Resident recommends book on deniers of climate-change

The following is a letter that I sent to the candidates for the Cleveland Heights mayoralty:

As you develop your policies on climate change and the carbon "footprint," please read The Deniers: The world-renowned scientists who stood up against global warming hysteria, political persecution, and fraud.

A colleague who saw me reading this book inquired if it is about the ignorant, and I had to correct him: they are not at all ignorant; they are, or were, highly trained, educated, experienced, published professionals.

In short, the book discusses the "experts" who peer-review papers on the broad topic, pointing out that there are so many aspects to climate, that one cannot be an expert in all of these fields. Data are deleted or ignored, creating a false impression. We tend to look at climate information from the last few hundred years, where recorded history is thousands of years old, and the earth is billions of years old, so that the conclusions are skewed.

Were you aware that there was a Medieval Warming Period, followed by a Little Ice Age that ended in the 19th century? Were you aware that, in the 1970s, there was an overall drop in temperature, leading to fears of another ice age? Many highly respected researchers and directors of institutes were "canceled", i.e., harassed, pressured to resign, or lost funding, because of questioning or challenging the current vogue.

Please read the book, available through CLEVNET libraries, and let us not have the city of Cleveland Heights simply jump on the bandwagon of popular views.