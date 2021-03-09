Musicologie adds early childhood classes

Musicologie, a community music school owned and operated by Pat and Kevin Richards, will bring Musicologie Junior to their Cleveland Heights school this September.

This new, early-childhood music class for kids and their caregivers develops young minds through music using a research-based proprietary curriculum.

“Each class,” said Pat Richards, “is an action-packed musical journey that instills passion and excitement for music.” The program incorporates singing, melody, rhythm and movement to engage children and reinforce their natural musical instincts.



Musicologie is a neighborhood music lessons studio company specializing in private lessons for all ages and abilities. Launched in 2014, it is the largest and fastest-growing music school in Ohio, with six studios, including the one in Cleveland Heights.

Kay Barker is the curriculum director at Musicologie and developer of the Musicologie Junior program. “Musicologie Junior is a one-of-a-kind program that’s fun for kids,” she said, “and fun for the adults, and it also introduces high-level musical concepts in a way that even the very youngest can absorb.”



Richards commented, “We’ve been wanting to bring early childhood music education to our community for a long time, so we’re excited to finally be able to make it happen. The class is such a great way for parents to engage with their little ones and meet other like-minded families.”



Musicologie Junior is a mixed-age class for kids up to age 5. The class will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 2, and Tuesdays starting Sept. 7, at the Musicologie Cleveland Heights studio, 3473 Fairmount Blvd.



Caitlin Luck, will teach the Thursday session. A voice teacher with a degree in vocal performance from Slippery Rock University, Luck has been with Musicologie since February 2021.



Deborah Van Kleef is looking forward to teaching the Tuesday session. She has been teaching guitar since 1995 and ukulele since 2008 at Musicologie Cleveland Heights (formerly the Fairmount School of Music). She specializes in working with beginners, from age 5 to adult, and teaches children ages 5–9 following a guitar and ukulele curriculum that she developed.



Interested families can register for a class at musicologie.com/junior, or request more information from Pat Richards at 216-260-6006 or pat@musicologie.com.