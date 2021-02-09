Hart has my vote

To the Editor:

Why is Melody Hart the best choice for mayor of Cleveland Heights?

She believes in responsiveness. She returns phone calls and insists those who work under her do the same. She listens to all sides of an issue, but she’s not afraid to make a decision: these are character traits that are most important to me in choosing a mayor.

And, of course, experience and deep knowledge of Cleveland Heights are my next two values. Remember when MetroHealth [announced] plans to build a mental health facility [at its Severance facility]? Some staunch environmentalists in Cleveland Heights were opposed to the location of this project because many old trees would have to be sacrificed. As a member of Cleveland Heights City Council, Melody had to make a hard decision. She wanted to support the mental health facility, but negotiated that a minimal number of trees be sacrificed rather than all originally planned.

In this time of many political advertisements and promises, it’s important to find a person who demonstrates through actions and expertise how she will perform in a leadership capacity. Melody has my vote. Please take a look at her website, www.melodyjoyhart.com, and see if you agree with me.