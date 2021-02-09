GardenWalk CH looks ahead to 2022

This year’s GardenWalk Cleveland Heights, held July 17 and 18, featured 60 Cleveland Heights gardens. It attracted visitors from California, Texas, Virginia, Utah and Colorado, as well as Russell Township, Amherst, Chagrin Falls, Hudson and North Ridgeville, and 28 Cuyahoga County municipalities.

It’s difficult to accurately count participants in this free, unticketed annual event, but one gardener counted 230 guests over the weekend.

“This joyful experience was everything I’d hoped it would be!” commented one of the gardeners at the end of the weekend. The gardeners were exhausted but exhilarated after greeting guests and answering questions for five hours each day.

The variety of gardens on the walk reflected the variety of properties in Cleveland Heights—from large gardens, to pocket pollinator gardens, and intimate backyards that seemed like an extension of the house. Three young gardeners demonstrated how to grow edible plants throughout a garden, a GardenWalk veteran welcomed guests into his adult treehouse, and visitors saw the latest iteration in the transformation of a garden into a meadow with a birch alley.

Viewing gardens is only half of the experience of GardenWalk—the most significant part is found in the conversations and connections made.

The committee already has requests from two dozen gardeners who’d like to feature their gardens as part of Cleveland Heights GardenWalk 2022, planned for next July 17 and 18. Plan to be a part of this new Cleveland Heights tradition, either as a guest or gardener. For more information, visit www.gardenwalkclevelandheights.com.