Danforth will help arts and business
To the Editor:
We love music and enjoy sharing it with our neighbors. This summer, we were fortunate enough to host a front-yard concert with Moises Borges and Dylan Moffitt. It is a privilege to live in an area that supports live music and to invite neighbors to come and listen to a free concert. We enjoy living in a community where people value the arts. With Cain Park, Dobama Theatre, the Grog Shop, the Cedar Lee Theatre, Nighttown and so many other community treasures, Cleveland Heights has always been a regional leader for arts appreciation. For decades this community has provided a forum and venues for artists.
Yet, as a community we have not focused on telling our story and the story of the wonderful arts opportunities in the Heights.
Electing a mayor gives us the opportunity to look to one executive for leadership in maintaining and strengthening our arts community. Barbara Danforth has proposed a commission of artists who will help determine the future of Cleveland Heights as a vibrant city that welcomes creativity of all kinds.
The challenge of renewing Nighttown as one of the foremost jazz venues in the country will require creativity and the leadership only a proven executive can provide. Focus on expanding the arts is good for our neighborhoods, good for our children, and a good revenue generator for the community.
It is clear to us that electing a mayor who understands the vital role arts play in creating a strong community and a strong business and tax base is vital. It is also clear to us that Barbara Danforth is that person.
Ann Harlan and Ronald Neill
Cleveland Heights