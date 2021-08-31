Two Heights Arts shows explore print's range

When we think of art, we might think of a painting that hangs protected in a museum, or sculptures, ever-present in parks. But art comes in many forms, changing with the times. In a time like no other, to close out 2021, Heights Arts presents the Printers Select exhibition, running through Oct. 17.

Curated by artist Liz Maugans, the show features work by six artists new to Heights Arts. They were each tasked with bringing in a second artist for the exhibition—someone who made a significant impact on their lives and studies.

The participating six artists and their six partners are Hannah Manocchio and Sampson the Artist, J. Leigh Garcia and Nina Battaglia, Orlando Caraballo and Ed Lugo, Anna Tararova and Amirah Cunningham, Shadi Ayoub and Bob Kelemen, and Omid Shekari and Kristina Paabus.

“The polarities, interventions, technical processes and intersections that exist in print media; the commercial and fine art, political and protest his/herstories; the abstract, representational and unique prints—all fuel the energy of this deliberately delicious roundup of artists in their etchings, lithographs, risographs, screen prints, monotypes, and letterpress/relief prints,” said Maugans.

The print medium has expanded over the years and continues to evolve by combining with other forms, such as painting, mixed media, and even sculpture, conveying artists’ complex stories.

Featured artist Anna Tararova, for example, uses print media to make sense of the gray, disconnected areas of life.

“There is an urgent need for humanity to reconnect with nature in order to experience a harmonious and peaceful existence. I have been searching for a way to express this idea through my artwork and found it in papermaking,” she explained. “Paper made from plants and recycled materials could be a sustainable solution to many ecological and economic problems the world is facing today. Using fiber that was sourced locally also contributes to my work conceptually by creating a connection between subject and place.”

Printers Select is on view in the Heights Arts gallery. It runs concurrently with a Spotlight showcase exhibit, featuring the work of print artist Nicole Schneider. Her work explores control and perfectionism through the lens of her familial relationships with other women, and how these relationships have influenced her relationship with motherhood.

Visitors can view the exhibitions at Heights Arts’ Lee Road gallery, and are invited to register to attend the accompanying Ekphrastacy—Artists Talk and Poets Respond event on Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.heightsarts.org/exhibitions.

Heights Arts, a nonprofit community, multi-disciplinary arts organization, features exhibitions and programs by visual and literary artists, musical performers, art educators, administrators and others who make their livelihood in the visual, performing or literary arts.

Its gallery and store displays and sells work by regional artists, and it also presents chamber music and community concerts in intimate settings and public spaces.