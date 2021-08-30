Special election on Nov. 2 will fill CH council vacancy

Cleveland Heights City Council announced on Aug. 25 that the seat left vacant by Mary Dunbar, who resigned Aug. 16, would be filled by way of a special election, to be held concurrently with the general election, on Nov. 2. Council had previously announced that it would appoint someone to fill the vacancy, and that it would be accepting applications beginning Aug. 17.

Council's Aug. 25 announcement, posted on the city's website (www.clevelandheights.com), states that authorization for the special election was made in consultation with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE), and after a review of the city's charter.

Candidates who are interested in serving out the remainder of Dunbar's unexpired term, through Dec. 31, 2023, must file nominating petitions containing the signatures of at least 50, and no more than 150, "qualified electors" with the BOE by Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.

Electors should be aware that they can sign only one candidate's petition, as there is only one seat to be filled in this "special general election."

Links to the ordinance authorizing the special election, and the information sheet about it, can also be found on the city's website.

Four other council seats will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, with six candidates vying to fill those four seats.