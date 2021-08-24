State Rep. Boyd endorses Seren

Long before and after Issue 26 passed in 2019, we all weighed in on what and who Cleveland Heights will and won’t need. The time has come now for us to choose who among us will lead our beloved, diverse, tattered but not torn, inner-ring suburb to the next phase of our reinvention. Our votes on Sept. 14 will represent who we know we can be and who we believe can effectively, knowledgeably, and unabashedly launch us and lead us on our journey. That is why I support Kahlil Seren’s candidacy.

When I left city council for the statehouse in 2015, I knew Cleveland Heights was in good and capable hands with Kahlil. Since that time, I’ve watched him grow into a conscientious leader and emerge a seasoned legislator with invaluable institutional knowledge. While I had hoped he’d consider succeeding me at the statehouse, I understand that his commitment to Cleveland Heights must take precedent at this time. Timing is, indeed, everything.

First, his professional and civic record is unrivaled in this race. Second, his values and temperament are Cleveland Heights’. And, perhaps most importantly, Kahlil can compassionately, confidently and competently lead government-transition work.

Kahlil has been immersed in local government and policy work for over a decade. He’s taught government finance at Notre Dame College, and he is frequently the author of the balanced and citizen-informed legislation that council passes. Kahlil has designed and run programs for the county that eclipse our budget here in Cleveland Heights. He is a nationally certified economic development finance professional, and an inspiring process efficiency champion.

I have every confidence that once he assumes this new role, we can continue to count on him to stay connected to what matters to us, and connected to all of us.

Kahlil Seren has my support and the support of my family. I hope you’ll join us in electing him mayor of Cleveland Heights.