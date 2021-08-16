Sept. 14 is first of two important CH elections

We—Tony Cuda and Jack Newman—do not agree on much, but we are both passionate about the importance of Cleveland Heights voters getting to the polls on Sept. 14, to weigh in on the city's first-ever mayoral primary election.

You see, Newman is the former chair of the city's Charter Review Commission (CRC), and Cuda is the former campaign manager for Citizens For An Elected Mayor (CEM). The CRC was assembled in 2017 to review the Cleveland Heights charter and make recommendations to city council. After 18 months, the CRC voted, by an overwhelming margin, to keep the city manager form of government. CEM then turned around and put the issue [of changing the city’s form of government] on the ballot in November 2019. Cleveland Heights voters decided, with 64 percent voting yes, to change the charter to an elected mayor government.

We do both agree, however, that in order for this new government to be successful, voters must make their voices heard. We have two elections coming up:

Sept. 14 – The CH mayoral primary election. Four CH mayoral candidates will be on the ballot, though one, Josie Moore, withdrew from the race. The top two vote-getters will go on to face each other in the Nov. 2 general election.

– The CH mayoral primary election. Four CH mayoral candidates will be on the ballot, though one, Josie Moore, withdrew from the race. The top two vote-getters will go on to face each other in the Nov. 2 general election. Nov. 2 – The general election. Along with two CH mayoral candidates, four city council seats and three school board seats will be on CH ballots.



Below are the names of the four individuals who will be on the Sept. 14 primary ballot, as well as the websites of the three active candidates:

Barbara Danforth - www.barbaradanforthforchmayor.com

Melody Joy Hart - www.melodyjoyhart.com

Kahlil Seren - www.serenformayor.com

Josie Moore – Moore withdrew from the race on Aug.5, but her name remains on the Sept. 14 ballot.





There are at least two upcoming opportunities in September for voters to attend forums and hear from the candidates:

Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.: In advance of the primary election, Noble Neighbors will host a forum for the three CH mayoral candidates at Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Road. For more information, and to submit questions in advance (by Aug. 24), go to www.nobleneighbors.com.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland – Heights Chapter, will host a general election forum at the CH Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. This forum, to be held after the Sept. 14 CH mayoral primary election, will feature the two remaining CH mayoral candidates, and the six candidates for CH City Council. For more information, go to https://my.lwv.org/ohio/greater-cleveland/chapters/cleveland-heights-university-heights-chapter.





[Editor’s note: Tony Cuda, co-author of this piece, is one of the six candidates for CH City Council. The other five candidates are: Lee Barbee II, Craig Cobb, Anthony Mattox Jr., Davida Russell, and Allosious K. Snodgrass.]

Please help spread the word about these two important elections so we can get this new government off to a great start.