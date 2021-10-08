Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 8-2-2021

AUGUST 2, 2021

Board resolutions

Noble renovations, PEACE Park

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto and Vikas Turakhia. Tyler McTeague was absent.

The following items were among those adopted at this meeting:

Approval to advertise for bids for snow removal services at a season cost not to exceed $70,000

Approval of unpaid leave of absence extension for one staff member

Requirement of facial mask use for library users over the age of two due to rising COVID cases, starting Friday, August 6 until further notice

At a committee meeting held prior to the board meeting, Rick Ortmeyer presented some ideas for Noble library renovations, and Jim McKnight presented preliminary plans for the PEACE Park. That preliminary information will be placed on the library website.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at the Coventry Village Branch Library.

LWV observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/