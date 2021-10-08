Aug. 12 CH Mayoral Forum now to be held virtually

The Thursday, Aug. 12, Cleveland Heights Mayoral Forum, sponsored by the Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC), will now be held exclusively online. The LWVGC announced the change in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The forum will take place 7–9 p.m., as originally scheduled, and can be livestreamed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/KIvJolHFIKc, or the bitly URL: https://bit.ly/CHMayor2021Aug12. The forum will be recorded for later viewing.

There will be no in-person audience for the virtual forum; only the candidates, moderator, tech support, and a limited number of LWV volunteers will be in the room.

There is no need to register to view the forum live; the links will take viewers directly to the online forum. Attendees are invited to e-mail questions for the candidates to heights@lwvgreatercleveland.org, either before or during the forum. Visit lwvgreatercleveland.org for more information.

To learn more about the candidates, consult the 2021 LWVGC Voters Guide to the Cleveland Heights Mayoral Primary. Candidate Josie Moore suspended her campaign for CH mayor on Aug. 5 and will not be participating in the forum.