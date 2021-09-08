Moore suspends her campaign for CH mayor

It is with a heavy heart but clear eyes that I announce the suspension of my campaign for mayor of Cleveland Heights.

For a while now I have gone back and forth about whether staying in the race and pushing issues and ideas into the dialogue through the platform of a mayoral candidate was good for Cleveland Heights. And for a while, I believe it was. However, I no longer think that’s the case.

I ran for mayor because I wanted to present a cohesive, long-term, progressive vision for Cleveland Heights that prioritizes our people and our environment. I have watched so many elections in which the conversation around what’s at stake—and what’s possible—feels so limited. I wanted to be a candidate who would talk about issues that are on people’s minds but might not be treated as priorities in mainstream talking points.

And I ran because I see at the root of so many of our issues a deficit of communications—not just providing information but also coordination, collaboration, and community engagement. After all, we are having this election because, in addition to leadership, our people want transparency, responsiveness, and accountability. I hope our future mayor will define communication much more expansively, and bring a dynamic and innovative approach to community engagement.

Cleveland Heights needs a mayor with both a forward-thinking vision for our city—and one that embodies our community’s values—as well as the ability to make that vision a reality. And while it’s true that our city faces many challenges, I believe that within each challenge is a seed of opportunity. With leadership capable of identifying possibilities where others only see problems, we can transform our city into one that looks beyond the one-, five-, and 10-year plans and begins to also think generationally.

I want to express my deepest gratitude and humility to everyone who has supported my campaign. Our donors, my team and our volunteers, those who hosted meet and greets, and those who supported me in myriad other ways—I am honored by you.

Cleveland Heights is home. Our family has put down roots, found our forever home, and built community. Like it or not, I’m not going anywhere. I will continue to work toward creating an equitable, sustainable, and community-led Cleveland Heights. But now, I’ll be taking a different path.