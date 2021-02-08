LWV plans Aug. 12 forum for CH mayoral candidates

On Thursday, Aug. 12, 7–9 p.m., the Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC) will present a candidate forum in advance of the first-ever primary election for Cleveland Heights mayor. The forum will be held at the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard.

LWVGC's co-sponsors for the free community event are FutureHeights and Heights Libraries.

The nonpartisan primary election for CH mayoral candidates is Sept. 14. Voters will choose from four candidates—Barbara Danforth, Melody Joy Hart, Josephine Moore, and Kahlil Seren. The two candidates who garner the most votes in the primary election will move on to the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The Aug. 12 forum will provide an opportunity for voters to hear the four CH mayoral candidates discuss election issues. Voter registration will also be offered at the event.

The four candidates will answer written questions from the public during the forum, and present brief statements.

The forum will be video-recorded and posted at www.lwvgreatercleveland.org.

No political advertisements, signs, T-shirts, buttons, or other regalia will be permitted in the forum hall. Campaign literature will be available at a table outside the room.

LWVGC is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to informing the public about the election process and the candidates. LWVGC does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. It advocates for policies and issues that support good government. League-sponsored candidate forums follow the organization's procedural rules.

Voters can find additional information about candidates at VOTE411.org, a website sponsored by the League of Women Voters, which publishes, verbatim, candidates’ responses to a series of questions.

As this busy election season continues, the LWVGC-Heights Chapter, FutureHeights, and Heights Libraries will produce three additional forums featuring candidates for various Heights races: