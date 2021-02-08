2021 Voters Guide to the Cleveland Heights Mayoral Primary

The Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC) has created a guide to the Sept. 14 nonpartisan primary election for Cleveland Heights' first elected mayor. The top two vote-getters in the primary will contend for mayor in November's General Election.

The LWVGC - Heights Chapter asked the same five questions of the four candidates. Each candidate's answers were then published, unedited.

For publication, the order of presentation of the candidates is alphabetical. Click on the links below to read each candidate's response.

Position: Cleveland Heights Mayor Term: Four years Salary: $115,000

Barbara Danforth

Melody Joy Hart

Josephine Moore

Kahlil Seren

The LWVGC neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate quoted, and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the contents of the candidates’ replies. The League does not and has not endorsed any candidates for any offices.

A print version of the guide is available as an insert in the August issue of the Heights Observer, available for free at numerous locations around the Heights.